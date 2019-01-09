Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

Following a major power failure on Wednesday morning, power was restored for approximately 12,000 households in and around Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, early in the afternoon, leaving just eight households still without power.

An extensive power failure that occurred on the 35kV overhead transmission line between Nasva and Sikassaare and the substations at Sikassaare and Nasva simultaneously left some 12,000 customers in Kuressaare and surrounding areas without power on Wednesday morning. Power was restored to town residents at 13:32 EET, power distrbution company Elektrilevi said on Wednesday afternoon.

While eight households in the Nasva area were still left without power, Elektrilevi expected to have power restored to those customers as well within two hours.

"The chain of failures began at 9:51, when the overhead transmission line between Nasva and Sikassaare broke down and an unnaturally large failure occurred simultaneously at the Sikassaare substations," Elektrilevi leading specialist Sten Laurit explained. "110kV transformers that supply power to the entire substation and the town of Kuressaare switched off. In order to switch the 110kV transformers back on, we had to dismantle a 35kV switchyard at the substation."

A technical committee will investigate the failures, Mr Laurit added.

