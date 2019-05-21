Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

Central Kuressaare was hit by a power outage around midday on Tuesday after a crucial cable was severed during construction work.

"The entire city center is without power," ERR correspondent Margus Muld reported from Kuressaare. "I'd estimate some thousand homes are without power."

According to Elektrilevi, 1,204 clients were without power as of 12:40 p.m. An hour later, that number had been halved to 591.

The last time Kuressaare experienced a power outage was in early January, when thousands of homes were without power for hours.

