Reform promises campaign bus compliance with outdoor ad ban

The opposition Reform Party promised it would ensure by Thursday evening the compliance of the party's campaign bus with the ban on outdoor political advertising that entered into effect on Wednesday.

"We have consulted with the police, and their position is that [the campaign bus] may not bear the writing 'A better prime minister,'" Reform spokesperson Kajar Kase told BNS on Thursday. "Therefore we will have it removed by tonight. That is what we agreed upon with them, and they said that in that case, all will be well."

Siiri Pars, political advertising expert at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told BNS that if the Reform Party removes said writing, the bus will be in accordance with the advertising ban currently in effect.

"The campaign bus is in accordance with the [Riigikogu] Election Act, the Advertising Act and the Trade Marks Act if it bears the name or photo of the candidate, the logo, slogan, domain name and contact information of the party," Ms Pars explained. "It may not bear information which can be interpreted as a call to vote, such as 'A better prime minister.'"

Ms Pars told ERR that the PPA was notified on Wednesday of an alleged breach of the outdoor political advertising ban on more than 30 occasions.

Outdoor political advertising was allowed through the start of the active election campaigning period on Wednesday. Pursuant to the Riigikogu Election Act, the advertising of independent candidates, political parties or persons running for election on the list of a political party, their logo or other distinctive mark on buildings, structures, on the inside or outside of public transport vehicles or taxis, as well as other instances of outdoor political advertising is prohibited from 23 January through Election Day on 3 March.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!