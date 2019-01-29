news

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Coop Bank's CEO, Margus Rink.
Coop Bank's CEO, Margus Rink. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Business

The loan portfolio of Coop Bank grew by 37% in 2018, the bank reported. In December last year, the bank's loans amounted to €335 million. The bank also reported an increase in deposits by 22% to €385 million.

Coop Bank reported an operating profit of €4.75 million for 2018 as well. Though this is just €250,000 more than last year, the make-up of the profits is entirely different, as last year the company sold plenty of real estate, which contributed some €2.9 million to its 2017 profit.

Disregarding this extraordinary income in 2017, the bank actually tripled its profits from 2017 to 2018. The return on the bank's own equity capital was 10%.

Revenue out of the bank's everyday services business increased by 37% last year, while the bank's own costs increased by 18%, mainly due to its expanding payroll.

Coop Bank also won 9,000 additional customers, bringing their total for everyday banking services to 45,000.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

coop bank


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09:19

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Opinion
23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:18

Kitt, Müller, Ross potential candidates for Bank of Estonia governor

16:57

Kohtla-Järve secondary school to get Estonian-language 10th grade this year

16:20

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

15:49

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

14:05

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

13:25

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

12:39

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

11:40

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

10:35

Centre party Viljandi County branch board in crisis

09:43

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court

09:19

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Free Party initiative to reduce bureaucracy, MP reimbursements, rejected

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

28.01

The 16 MPs not running in the general election, and some of their reasons

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: