news

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Refugees in an Estonian language class in Vao. Photo is illustrative.
Refugees in an Estonian language class in Vao. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Priit Simson/Delfi)
News

At the beginning of February, 47 refugees were still staying in Estonia's reception centres in Vao and Vägeva, two villages in the Estonian countryside, down from 51 in early December last year.

As of 1 February there are 34 people temporarily living in the Vao centre, 22 of which are asylum seekers and another 12 have been granted international protection, the Baltic News Service reported on Monday.

Five of the latter are so-called quota refugees, who made it to Estonia under the European Union's migrant distribution scheme.

Among the refugees in Vao are five families, and the people hail from 12 countries, including Syria, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan.

The number of people staying at the Vägeva centre was 13 in early February, all of whom were asylum seekers. There are two families among them as well.

The residents of the Vägeva centre are from Egypt, Albania, Russia, Nigeria, Uganda, India and Ukraine.

A total of 45 people were staying at the Vao and Vägeva centers at the beginning of January, and 51 in early December last year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

refugeeseu migrant distribution plan


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
03.02

Researchers warn prime minister of collapse of Estonia's scientific system

03.02

Finland to formally join Rail Baltica joint venture

03.02

Police: Scratches found on Victims of Communism memorial caused by children

02.02

Gallery: Estonia marks 99th anniversary of Treaty of Tartu

02.02

Eeva Mägi wins young documentary filmmaker award

02.02

Finance Minister wants option for monthly maternity benefit payouts

02.02

Ministry of Defence approves 2020-2023 development plan

01.02

Defence minister joins Finnish counterpart in key battle centenary memorial

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
30.01

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year

30.01

Profit of LHV increases by 23% to €27.2 million in 2018

30.01

SEB Estonian branch reports €63.7 million profit for 2018

30.01

Retail trade turnover remains stable in December 2018

29.01

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:52

Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

15:02

Prime minister misses meeting in Riga, plane turned around

14:23

Finnish ski-jumping legend Matti Nykänen dies

13:57

Gallery | Sweets, nuts, balloons, herbal tea, fish: Campaign gifts

12:08

Centre contests circuit court ruling over paying back illicit donations

11:28

Survey: Centre-Reform coalition first preference of Estonian voters

10:37

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47

09:29

Former ISS director, prosecutor general, interior minister Jüri Pihl dies

08:57

Prime minister to meet with Baltic counterparts in Riga

06:44

More than Russian or Estonian: Narva through the eyes of its own people

03.02

Researchers warn prime minister of collapse of Estonia's scientific system

03.02

Gallery: Popular TV drama ENSV returning to screens soon

03.02

Finland to formally join Rail Baltica joint venture

03.02

Police: Scratches found on Victims of Communism memorial caused by children

02.02

Gallery: Estonia marks 99th anniversary of Treaty of Tartu

02.02

Eeva Mägi wins young documentary filmmaker award

02.02

Finance Minister wants option for monthly maternity benefit payouts

02.02

Deutsche Bank: No wrongdoing found in connection with Danske

02.02

Ministry of Defence approves 2020-2023 development plan

01.02

ERR News hosting all-woman pre-election debate in English

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: