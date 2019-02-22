news

Russian President sends regards ahead of Estonian Independence Day

News
BNS, ERR News
President of the Estonian Republic Kersti Kaljulaid.
President of the Estonian Republic Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined the list of well-wishers extending their congratulations to Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Estonian Republic, and the people of Estonia, in advance of Sunday's Estonian Independence Day.

"I wish you and all the people of Estonia happiness, well-being and success," Mr Putin's greeting read, as posted on the social media page of the Russian Embassy, in Tallinn.

Independence day, 24 February, marks the founding of the Estonian Republic 101 years ago. The day is a national holiday, though it falls on a Sunday this year.

Celebrations start with the traditional flag-hoisting on Toompea and in other Estonian towns on Sunday morning, and progress through the day with the military parade in Freedom Square, an open air free concert in central Tallinn, and the President's reception in the evening.

Heads of state already to have messaged the President with their congratulations for her and the Estonian people on the event include US President Donald Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidvladimir putinestonian independence day


