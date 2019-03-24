ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian troops place first, third in Maryland military competition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonian winners of the Maryland National Guard's 2019 Best Warrior Competition.
Estonian winners of the Maryland National Guard's 2019 Best Warrior Competition. Source: Maryland National Guard/Flickr
News

Members of the Estonian team to participate in the Maryland National Guard's (MDNG) Best Warrior Competition 2019 placed first in the officers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) categories as well as third in the junior enlisted category.

The Best Warrior Competition, a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, is hosted by the MDNG. The annual competition, which took place from 14-17 March this year, is held across three categories: junior enlisted, NCOs and commissioned officers.

This year, personnel from the Maryland Army and Air National Guard as well as troops from the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSBiH) took part in the competition.

First place in the officers category was won by 2nd Lt. Aleksandr Afanasjev of the EDF's Cyber Command with 894 points, and Sgt. 1st Class Kalmer Antsov of the EDF's Guard Battalion placed first in the NCO category. In the junior enlisted category, Cpl. Kevin Vabaorg finished third with 770 points.

Challenges from stress shoots to essays

On the first day of the competition, participants had to complete an 18km road march carrying 18kg of equipment. The Estonian team won this portion of the competition in the officers and NCOs category, and placed second in the junior enlisted category. Participants also had to demonstrate their writing skills with an essay as well as their command of combat skills.

On the second day of the competition, participants competed on an obstacle course, performed stress shoots using an M4 rifle and an M9 pistol, as well as took a written test on various US Army regulations and procedures.

On the third day, participants competed on an 18km orienteering course at night as well as completed various physical tasks.

On the final day, contestants in all categories appeared before a committee who examined their appearance, presenation skills and knowledge of US regulations. Each member of the committee was welcome to ask contestants at least 3-5 questions.

Last week marked the third time that members of the EDF have taken part in the MDNG competition.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

maryland national guardestonian defence forces


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
23.03

Second-tier court to rule on Centre forbidden donation next Thursday

22.03

Prosecutor sends Tartu ex-deputy mayor to court

22.03

Estonian yacht captain convicted of drug smuggling in British court

22.03

Ratas: If Brexit is delayed, effective functioning of EU must be ensured

22.03

Supreme Court leaves Metropol Hotel shooter sentence in force

22.03

Netherlands police, Heineken win private sector cybersecurity exercise

22.03

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic dishes, utensils at public events

22.03

Paper: Olympic committee considering replacing president

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:23

Estonian troops place first, third in Maryland military competition

09:40

Former defence chief Riho Terras joins Isamaa, to run for MEP

23.03

No substantive corruption left in charges, says Tartu ex-deputy mayor

23.03

Ratas: Developing EU single market will help economy grow

23.03

Police in Estonia begin testing mobile speed cameras

Business
20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

19.03

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:10

Tallinn aiming for new health centre in every city district

13:44

Ministry campaign calls on residents to stock up on crisis supplies

11:23

Estonian troops place first, third in Maryland military competition

09:40

Former defence chief Riho Terras joins Isamaa, to run for MEP

23.03

No substantive corruption left in charges, says Tartu ex-deputy mayor

23.03

Ratas: Developing EU single market will help economy grow

23.03

Police in Estonia begin testing mobile speed cameras

23.03

Kõigi Eesti movement launched by concerned residents

23.03

Pregnancy may motivate women to escape abuser, say EKRE caucuses

23.03

Second-tier court to rule on Centre forbidden donation next Thursday

22.03

Prosecutor sends Tartu ex-deputy mayor to court

22.03

Estonian yacht captain convicted of drug smuggling in British court

22.03

SEB: More layoffs like Baltika Group to come in Estonia

22.03

Ratas: If Brexit is delayed, effective functioning of EU must be ensured

22.03

Supreme Court leaves Metropol Hotel shooter sentence in force

22.03

Netherlands police, Heineken win private sector cybersecurity exercise

22.03

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic dishes, utensils at public events

22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Paper: Olympic committee considering replacing president

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: