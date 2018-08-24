Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

A delegation from the Maryland National Guard (MDNG) spent three days in Estonia this week acquainting themselves with the work of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), the 1st Infantry Brigade as well as the Headquarters of Logistics Command.

The primary objectives of this week's visit, which concluded on Thursday, were the discussion of joint topics and issues between allies and the presentation of the incoming State's Senior Enlisted Leader of the Maryland National Guard Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson and her team.

Wilson is to take over the position, which serves as the head of the Maryland National Guard, in January 2019, spokespeople for the EDF in Tallinn said.

"We have a very close relationship and many common interests with the EDF," outgoing State's Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Thomas B. Beyard said according to remarks published in Estonian. "We have 30-40 cooperation projects in different fields every year, and we take part in training exercises here, such as Siil.

"I've been coming here for 18 consecutive years and I can say that the EDF are developing at an impressive rate," he noted. In his opinion, organisational similarities can be observed in the two countries' armed forces, and the synergy arising from small differences and cooperation is tangible.

Cooperation between the EDF, the volunteer Estonian Defence League (EDL) and the MDNG dates back to after the EDF was re-established in 1993. The National Guard has organised training for Estonian defence personnel and EDL volunteers in the US as well as helped strengthen the EDL.

