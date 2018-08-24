news

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Maryland National Guard (MDNG) delegation visiting Estonia this week. August 2018.
Maryland National Guard (MDNG) delegation visiting Estonia this week. August 2018. Source: mil.ee
News

A delegation from the Maryland National Guard (MDNG) spent three days in Estonia this week acquainting themselves with the work of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), the 1st Infantry Brigade as well as the Headquarters of Logistics Command.

The primary objectives of this week's visit, which concluded on Thursday, were the discussion of joint topics and issues between allies and the presentation of the incoming State's Senior Enlisted Leader of the Maryland National Guard Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson and her team.

Wilson is to take over the position, which serves as the head of the Maryland National Guard, in January 2019, spokespeople for the EDF in Tallinn said.

"We have a very close relationship and many common interests with the EDF," outgoing State's Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Thomas B. Beyard said according to remarks published in Estonian. "We have 30-40 cooperation projects in different fields every year, and we take part in training exercises here, such as Siil.

"I've been coming here for 18 consecutive years and I can say that the EDF are developing at an impressive rate," he noted. In his opinion, organisational similarities can be observed in the two countries' armed forces, and the synergy arising from small differences and cooperation is tangible.

Cooperation between the EDF, the volunteer Estonian Defence League (EDL) and the MDNG dates back to after the EDF was re-established in 1993. The National Guard has organised training for Estonian defence personnel and EDL volunteers in the US as well as helped strengthen the EDL.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

estonian defence leaguemaryland national guardestonian defence forcesmaryland


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12:22

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

11:06

2018 Ancient Lights Night: Where to go, what to do

09:51

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

08:53

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

23.08

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13:04

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

12:22

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

10:44

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:40

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

18:02

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

17:24

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

16:42

Five Free Party board members demand Herkel resign as party chair Updated

15:49

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

15:07

Allied training flights in Estonian airspace to continue

14:18

Ratas meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

13:45

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

13:04

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

12:22

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

10:44

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

09:51

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

08:53

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Gallery: Victims of Communism Memorial opened in Tallinn

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

23.08

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: