Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

German mobile bank N26 announced on its official Twitter account that the mobile payment solution recently introduced by Apple will soon be made available in five countries including Estonia.

N26 announced on Twitter that it will make Apple Pay available in Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia soon.

Austrian Erste Bank und Sparkasse announced on Tuesday that Apple Pay will be available in Austria soon. Similar announcements have been made for Romania.

News portal MacRumors, which specialises in reporting about the products and services of Apple, said that the payment solution of the US tech giant has been introduced gradually across Europe and the Middle East, including in Belgium and Kazakhstan in November, Germany in December, and the Czech Republic and Saudi Arabia last month.

Apple has confirmed that the service, which was first introduced in the US in October 2014, will be available in over 40 countries and regions by the end of 2019, the magazine added.

Apple Pay is a payment solution of US tech giant Apple. It enables its users to use their iPhone or Apple Watch for contactless payments.