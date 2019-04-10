ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Enterprise Estonia is offering support to those applying for funds from the European Council.
Enterprise Estonia is offering support to those applying for funds from the European Council. Source: ERR
Business

Enterprise Estonia is helping innovating companies apply for support from the European Commission via a measure whose main support is to total €2.5 million.

The European Commission is planning to invest over €2 billion over the next two years to support research-based high-level technology and innovative enterprises, with the goal of supporting the development of innovation to the point where companies are able to involve private investments. Several applications rounds have been opened, and Enterprise Estonia and the Estonian Research Council can advise companies during their application process, Enterprise Estonia said.

"Several rapidly developing companies in Estonia, such as Skeleton [Technologies], Cybernetica and Mobisolutions, have received support funding from Europe for their development activity, and application rounds are currently open as well," Inge Laas, Enterprise Estonia's strategy and product development sector manager, said in a press release.

The support aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is divided into two. Through this autumn, preparation support can be sought to encourage the thorough thinking through of one's business plan; up to €50,000 will be made available under this support measure. "This support can be used, for example, for conducting market surveys and for an intellectual property or feasibility analysis," Ms Laas explained.

The main support portion, meanwhile, amounts to €2.5 million, and the European Commission is also preparing further financing development, ie a special risk capital fund, as a result of which the volume of maximum support in developing innovative technologies may increase to €15 million.

According to Ms Laas, the main support is meant for product development, and the establishing and testing of prototypes in order to bring one's world-changing product to the market. "Enterprise Estonia's role is to offer counselling for these kinds of innovative companies," she explained. "Thus I am inviting all interested entrepreneurs to contact us."

The European Innovation Council (EIC) is part of a broader system that the EU is involved in creating, the purpose of which is to bring Europe to the forefront of strategic technologies and innovation.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissionenterprise estoniainnovationsupportsmall and medium-sized enterpriseseuropean innovation council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09.04

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

Opinion
12:35

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

11:52

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

11:07

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it

10:41

Helme: Trump, Salvini aligned rhetoric with politics, EKRE planning same

10:40

Veidemann: No reason for ERR to consider any changes

Business
03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

12:35

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

11:52

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

11:07

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it

10:41

Helme: Trump, Salvini aligned rhetoric with politics, EKRE planning same

10:40

Veidemann: No reason for ERR to consider any changes

09:32

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state

08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

09.04

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

09.04

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: