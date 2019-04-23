ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riigikogu to celebrate 100th anniversary with special sitting

Riigikogu is celebrating its 100th anniversary on 23 April.
Riigikogu is celebrating its 100th anniversary on 23 April. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
The Riigikogu is on Tuesday holding a special sitting, to begin at 12:00 EEST, in celebration of its 100th anniversary. The sitting will be opened with an address by President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

"The Constituent Assembly as its first representative body shaped Estonia's developmental avenues," Mr Põlluaas said according to a Riigikogu press release. "It declared that the people of Estonia wanted to live independently in a nation state — forever, as our Constitution also confirms."

The Riigikogu president also emphasised that Estonians have survived destructive historical storms, persevered, and restored their country.

"We have something to be proud of," he stressed. "I really hope that the members of the current Riigikogu will not forget the democratic and noble principles of the founders of the Republic of Estonia and the Constituent Assembly."

Also to speak at Tuesday's sitting are President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Chairman of the Administrative Law Chamber of the Supreme Court of Estonia Ivo Pilving, Auditor General Janar Holm, and Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.

Collegium Musicale Chamber Choir will perform during the sitting as well.

Tuesday's festive sitting will be streamed live on the Riigikogu homepage (link in Estonian).

Constituent Assembly lays Estonia's foundations

On 23 April 1919, the Constituent Assembly, the first representative body of the newly independent nation of Estonia, convened in Tallinn for the first time. The Assembly was essentially Estonia's first parliament, passing the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of Estonia and the Land Act, and solving other issues of crucial importance for the newly founded republic.

The decisions of the Constituent Assembly formed the foundation of the Republic of Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

