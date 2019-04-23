ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
NATO jets in Baltic policing duties scrambled once last week ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
A Tupolev Tu-134 similar to the one escorted by NATO jets last week, in Soviet-era livery.
A Tupolev Tu-134 similar to the one escorted by NATO jets last week, in Soviet-era livery. Source: RIA Novosti/Scanpix
NATO jets engaged in Baltic air policing duties were scrambled once during the week commencing 15 April, escorting a Russian Federation military aircraft.

The Russian plane, a Tupolev Tu-134 airline, reportedly in Russian military service, was flying en route from the Kaliningrad exclave to ''mainland'' Russia, in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, BNS reports, quoting the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence.

Since the Kaliningrad Oblast is a highly militarised zone bordered by two EU states (Poland and Lithuania), Russian planes flying to or from there often have no other option but to fly over the Baltic in order to get home, making such incidents common, involving NATO aircraft including the Eurofighter Typhoon in the service of countries including Germany and the UK.

The NATO duties are conducted from two bases, at Ämari, west of Tallinn, and at Šiauliai, in Northern Lithuania.

Often such aircraft do not have a functioning transponder on the necessary wavelength and/or do not maintain radio contact with regional air traffic control, though it is reported that this plane did not infringe those requirements. The flight had, however, reportedly not pre-filed a plan.

The Tupolev Tu-134 (NATO handle: Crusty) is a twin-engined jet airliner built in the former Soviet Union from 1966 to 1989. Other current military operators include Kazakhstan and Syria, and the plane was formerly in civilian service in Estonia, operated by Estonian Air.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO in 2004.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoämari amari air force policingämari air basenato air defence in baltic statesnato baltic air policing


17:47

Tuesday rock concert sees British Apache and Wildcat helicopter fly-past

17:46

President greens light coalition for Wednesday Updated

17:22

Kaljulaid on Putin meeting: Unfair to leave hard topics to other countries

15:23

With rights come responsibilities, President tells Riigikogu

15:01

'Ott Tänak: The Movie' sets box office record for Estonian documentary

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

