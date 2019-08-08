NATO jets spot Russian military aircraft near Latvian border

NATO jets policing Baltic airspace on Wednesday detected a Russian An-26 military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea near Latvia's territorial waters, the Latvian National Armed Forces (NAF) told BNS.

In addition, three Russian military aircraft — two Su-27s and one Ty-142 — were spotted near Latvia's border on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 2, the NAF also spotted a Russian BS Ropucha-class landing ship in Latvia's exclusive economic zone.

According to the NAF, Russian military units approached Latvia's borders 16 times last month, with various types of units including tugboats, naval ships, submarines, fighter jets and bombers.

