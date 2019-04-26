No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

No Estonian MEP has made it on to the list of the Votewatch 100 most influential European parliamentarians.

The list, conducted by the analyst group, ERR's online Estonian news reports, put European Parliament president Antonio Tajani in first place, following by European People's Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber (Germany), and chair of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON) Roberto Gualtieri (Italy).

In the list generally, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Finland are most well-represented, with members from the UK, Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Lithuania and Estonia being least influential.

According to PR expert Randel Länts, country size plays a big role in the rankings, as well as the Baltic States being included in the Nordic region with Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Finland saw two MEPs make the top 15.

Estonia currently has six MEPs, and with Brexit currently on ice and the UK participating in the May elections, that is set to remain the case. There are a total of 751 MEPs.

Indrek Tarand (independent, though running for the Social Democratic Party in the next election) was listed as the most influential Estonian MEP, but as noted did not break into the top 100.

Much of Votewatches' methodology involves compiling data crawled from the European Parliament's website, it says on its own site.