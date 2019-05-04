ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Test shooting of automatic firearms in the procurement process. March 2018.
Test shooting of automatic firearms in the procurement process. March 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The Tallinn Administrative Court on Friday rejected a complaint by arms manufacturer SIG Sauer, with which the company had applied for the annulment of a competitor's offer in the procurement of automatic firearms for Estonia's defense and security services. The court also suspended any agreement until the final court decision enters into force.

The deadline for SIG Sauer to appeal the ruling is May 13.

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investment is looking to procure new automatic rifles for the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) through a framework agreement. Three offers, one by Lewis Machine & Tool, one by SIG Sauer, and one by Heckler & Koch, were deemed suitable, with the first of the three winning the tender.

SIG Sauer contested the decision before a review committee to declare Lewis Machine & Tool's bid successful and as having met the requirements. The committee ruled against SIG Sauer in a decision that entered into force on Jan. 17 this year.

The company took the matter to court, which ruled that "there is no doubt that a decision that has already entered into force can no longer be challenged and its content is binding for the parties to the proceedings," BNS reported.

SIG Sauer then filed with the Tallinn Administrative court to have the decisions of both the Centre for Defence Investment as well as the review committee annulled. According to the company, the tender was illegitimate as verification took place in breach of the terms and conditions of the procurement documents. The court rejected the complaint on May 3, SIG Sauer now has until May 13 to appeal the ruling.

According to the planned tender agreement, the Centre for Defence Investment is to buy approximately 11,000 automatic firearms over the period 2019-2021, with an option for additional purchases of up to 18,000 automatic rifles down to 2024, it is reported.

Formed in 1976 as a partnership of SIG (Schweizerische Inustrie Gesellschaft) of Switzerland and JP Sauer & Sohn (Germany), SIG Sauer Gmbh sold its firearms subsidiary to L&O Holdings of Germany in 2000, when it was renamed Swiss Arms (a SIG Sauer Gmbh still remains).

A separate company was founded in the US in 1985 and renamed SIG Sauer Inc. in 2007; the Swiss and US SIG Sauer companies have been organisationally separate since 2000; it is the latter which has been involved in the disputed Centre for Defence Investment procurement.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

edffirearmslewis machine & tool companysig sauer procurement case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
03.05

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

03.05

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

03.05

Prime minister, Centre, squirming a bit over Helme remarks, says minister

03.05

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

03.05

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

02.05

President Kaljulaid 'emotionally upset as a woman,' says Helme

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

Opinion
03.05

Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia Updated

03.05

Ratas: Current situation hysterical, my job to calm society down

03.05

Sõnajalg brothers to seek €500,000 from state in weather damage to turbine

03.05

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

03.05

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

Business
26.04

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:56

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

03.05

Justice chancellor agrees Kallo should be stripped of immunity

03.05

Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia Updated

03.05

Ratas: Current situation hysterical, my job to calm society down

03.05

Sõnajalg brothers to seek €500,000 from state in weather damage to turbine

03.05

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

03.05

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

03.05

Gallery: 'My Song Festival Story' exhibition opens in Tallinn

03.05

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

03.05

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

03.05

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

03.05

Prime minister, Centre, squirming a bit over Helme remarks, says minister

03.05

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

03.05

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

02.05

President Kaljulaid 'emotionally upset as a woman,' says Helme

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Kaupo Meiel: Nothing good left, everything is terrible!

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

02.05

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: