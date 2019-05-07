ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020 ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Work underway on the Balticconnector in Paldiski.
Work underway on the Balticconnector in Paldiski. Source: Eesti Gaas
Economy

Based on the current schedule, the Estonian-Finnish Balticconnector gas interconnection currently under construction should be completed and ready to begin work as of the beginning of 2020. Balticconnector will begin serving the joint Finnish-Estonian-Latvian gas market.

The maximum technical capacity of the Balticconnector interconnection will be 81.2 gigawatt-hours of gas per day, transmission system operator Elering said.

The capacity granted to the market for the 2020 winter-spring period may be in the range of 28.4-39 gigawatt-hours per day from Estonia to Finland and 42.2-58.5 gigawatt-hours per day from Finland to Estonia; the exact capacity will depend on the operational situation in the gas system as well as technical developments in the Balticconnector project.

The volume of the Finnish-Estonian-Latvian gas market is approximately 40 terawatt-hours per year.

This February, the three countries' respective system operators signed an agreement to establish a joint Finnish-Estonian-Latvian regional gas market.

According to the agreement, beginning next year, gas will move between Finland, Estonia and Latvia at no additional cost. This will make the market more attractive to potential gas traders, and closer competition should also ensure more favorable gas prices for consumers.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

energygaseleringbalticconnector


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
06.05

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

06.05

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

06.05

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

06.05

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

06.05

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

06.05

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

06.05

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

06.05

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

Opinion
15:23

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

14:41

President Kaljulaid visiting Spring Storm exercise

14:08

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

14:04

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

13:01

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

Business
03.05

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

03.05

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:10

Gallery: Polish armed forces head hints at Baltic States air defense system

16:23

No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

15:23

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

14:41

President Kaljulaid visiting Spring Storm exercise

14:08

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

14:04

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

13:01

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

12:01

Kallas: ALDE, En Marche uniting would increase liberals' influence

11:38

Domestic electricity production facing paradigm shift

10:55

March accommodated tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

10:30

Estonia to offer free C1 English exams to 12th graders

10:08

Raimond Kaljulaid sees European win as chance to influence Estonian policy

09:02

Reinsalu meets with ambassadors in Tallinn

06.05

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

06.05

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

06.05

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

06.05

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

06.05

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

06.05

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

06.05

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: