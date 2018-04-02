news

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The route of the pipeline along with others on the mainland.
The route of the pipeline along with others on the mainland. Source: Elering
Business

EG Ehitus AS, a subsidiary of Estonian natural gas and electricity utility Eesti Gaas, will build the above-ground part of the Balticconnector gas pipeline's Estonian end for €43.4 million.

The 55-kilometer Kiili-Paldiski route has to be completed in a year and a half, and the construction is to cost €43.4 million, exclusive of VAT, Eesti Gaas said on Monday.

"For us it is a large-scale and diverse project with great responsibility, but at the same it is a recognition that we can contribute to the biggest gas project in the near future," Eesti Gaas CEO Ants Noot said. He added that the company has the best capacity and competence on the market to carry out the project and on time.

"Design works will end at the end of this year, but we have divided the designing into stages, so we can start with construction works already in August or September," CEO of EG Ehitus Ahto Aruväli said. He added that by the end of summer 2019 the Kiili-Paldiski pipeline has to be ready, meaning that it should be possible to transport natural gas from the Estonian grid to the Finnish grid and also the other way round using the pipeline.

"It is the biggest gas grid construction project after Estonia restored its independence," CEO of transmission system operator Elering, Taavi Veskimägi, said.

After that, the acceptance and training procedure will start and will last for two to three months. The final handover of the work is scheduled to take place in October 2019.

Balticconnector, which serves as a prerequisite for the creation of a common gas market of Finland and the Baltic countries, is due to be completed by 2020.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

eesti gaasbalticconnector


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
01.04

Hiiumaa ferry woes continue, Simson points finger at Michal

31.03

In tit-for-tat response, Moscow expels Estonian defense attaché

31.03

First new automatic firearms to be delivered to Estonia by early 2019

30.03

Statistics Estonia to become national data agency

30.03

No lawsuits against Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017

30.03

Rescue Board dismisses 12 over insufficient language skills

30.03

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip

BUSINESS
30.03

State to give Port of Tallinn seven properties

30.03

Statistics Estonia to become national data agency

30.03

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

30.03

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor

29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

27.03

Mihkelson slams Estonian decision to skip Dubai Expo

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:21

Magnitsky list to take effect in Estonia on Tuesday

16:06

EKRE chairman blames prime minister for Hiiumaa ferry interruptions

13:45

Estonian seamen want income to be guaranteed in case of being taken hostage

12:20

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million

11:32

Defence Ministry not overly concerned about Russian missile tests

10:10

Early April cold spell brings snow, canceled flights

09:46

February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

08:52

Baltic presidents to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday

01.04

Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

01.04

Vehicles banned from ice on Lakes Pskov, Lämmijärv

01.04

Hiiumaa ferry woes continue, Simson points finger at Michal

31.03

48th Estonian Cultural Days underway in New York

31.03

In tit-for-tat response, Moscow expels Estonian defense attaché

31.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 4 | Corruption

31.03

First new automatic firearms to be delivered to Estonia by early 2019

30.03

State to give Port of Tallinn seven properties

30.03

Statistics Estonia to become national data agency

30.03

No lawsuits against Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017

30.03

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

30.03

Rescue Board dismisses 12 over insufficient language skills

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: