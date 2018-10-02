news

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Rendering of Eesti Gaas' barge, to be built by Damen in the Netherlands.
Rendering of Eesti Gaas' barge, to be built by Damen in the Netherlands. Source: Eesti Gaas
Business

Eesti Gaas announced on Tuesday that they are buying a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel with the capacity to load 6,000 cubic metres of gas. The barge will be the first of its kind in the northern and eastern part of the Baltic Sea, the Baltic News Service reported.

The barge, to be completed in 2020, will serve ships in the northern and eastern part of the Baltic Sea, primarily in the Gulf of Finland, the company said.

"The use of natural gas as fuel in transport is expanding rapidly, and the Baltic Sea needs the mobile infrastructure to meet the demand. The LNG bunker vessel is an investment in high tech and environmental sustainability for the sake of the clean air and sea water of the Baltic Sea," chairman of the supervisory board of Eesti Gaas, Ain Hanschmidt said in a press release.

The majority owner of Eesti Gaas is investment company Infortar, which belongs to Hanschmidt himself as well as businessmen Enn Pant and Kalev Järvelill.

"This project brings together the two main companies of Infortar, Tallink with its marine business, and Eesti Gaas with energy. The know-how of both will be taken into consideration already in the construction of the vessel, and it will be crucial also in its operation. This will increase the competitiveness of the Estonian marine business and the Estonian economy more broadly," Hanschmidt said.

Hanschmidt added that Eesti Gaas won't disclose the price of the vessel, as this is a new market for the company and it doesn't want to let competitors know.

Apparently Eesti Gaas will also approach the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for co-funding. Hanschmidt said that information regarding the barge's financing can be published once this point is clarified. The company expects the CEF to contribute some 20%.

Eesti Gaas CEO Ants Noot said that the company has the most extensive experience in LNG supply and services in the region today, mainly using its trucks. "Moving from land to sea is the next logical step, and both an expression of existing experience as well as a new challenge," Noot said.

The new vessel will be able to supply ships at sea as well as in ports, and deliver up to 6,000 cubic metres of LNG to a customer at a time. Almost 100 m long and 18.6 m wide, the barge's cargo capacity will be 3,300 tons.

The vessel will be built by Dutch company Damen and get a 1A ice class rating to serve Eesti Gaas' customers around the year. The vessel's maximum speed will be 13.4 knots.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

lngtallinkeesti gaasinfortar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
01.10

New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

01.10

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

01.10

Tartu residents not happy with planned bus network changes

01.10

Actress goes after Internet trolls, court orders site to release IPs

30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses Wuhan Open final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:46

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

01.10

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

01.10

Ilves on money laundering scandal: Estonia convenient bad guy for Danske

01.10

Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average

01.10

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

01.10

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

Opinion
10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

Culture
2019 Elections
Siiri Sisask at the EKRE Council meeting on Saturday. 29 September 2018.

Siiri Sisask walks back decision to run for Riigikogu in EKRE

Just two days after announcing her intention to join the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and run as a member thereof in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, singer and former Riigikogu MP Siiri Sisask announced on Monday that she would not run in the elections as a member of the party after all.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:37

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

14:48

Gallery: Music Awards held at Tallinn Airport on International Music Day

14:25

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

13:20

Weather Service: First snow expected for late October

12:35

Health fund reporting misleading number of specialist contracts signed

11:39

Eesti Energia redeems €152 million in bonds

10:42

Kontaveit achieves new record ranking, advances to third round in Beijing

09:46

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

08:53

Spanish pilot behind accidental missile launch receives minimal penalty

01.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 October

01.10

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

01.10

On 30th anniversary, Ratas thanks contributors to Popular Front

01.10

Ilves on money laundering scandal: Estonia convenient bad guy for Danske

01.10

Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average

01.10

Siiri Sisask walks back decision to run for Riigikogu in EKRE

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

01.10

New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

01.10

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

01.10

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

01.10

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: