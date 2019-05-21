Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

The Secretary of State has announced a competition seeking the Government Office's next Director for EU Affairs, as current director Klen Jäärats' five-year term is drawing to a close.

"My term of office ends on Nov. 11, but it is typical for the competition to be announced about six months in advance," Jäärats told ERR on Tuesday. He declined to say, however, whether he intended to apply for a second term.

The director of EU affairs advises and supports the prime minister in EU-related matters, and ensures the functioning of the Estonian-EU system of coordination, including by directing the work of the coordinating body.

The director's primary challenge during the next five-year term will be the better integration of Estonia and the EU's strategic processes as well as the development of EU communications in Estonia. The European Union Secretariat of the Government Office is directly subordinate to the director, the job listing noted.

Candidates are expected to have a Master's degree or equivalent qualification, at least three years' experience in management, a minimum C1-level command of English, an understanding of the EU policy-shaping process, and competences in accordance with the competency model for public sector executives.

Candidates are also expected to have a top secret-level security clearance or be prepared to apply for top secret clearance.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 15.

The term of office of a public sector executive is five years.

