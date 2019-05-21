ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Director for EU Affairs Klen Jäärats' term ends this November.
Director for EU Affairs Klen Jäärats' term ends this November. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Secretary of State has announced a competition seeking the Government Office's next Director for EU Affairs, as current director Klen Jäärats' five-year term is drawing to a close.

"My term of office ends on Nov. 11, but it is typical for the competition to be announced about six months in advance," Jäärats told ERR on Tuesday. He declined to say, however, whether he intended to apply for a second term.

The director of EU affairs advises and supports the prime minister in EU-related matters, and ensures the functioning of the Estonian-EU system of coordination, including by directing the work of the coordinating body.

The director's primary challenge during the next five-year term will be the better integration of Estonia and the EU's strategic processes as well as the development of EU communications in Estonia. The European Union Secretariat of the Government Office is directly subordinate to the director, the job listing noted.

Candidates are expected to have a Master's degree or equivalent qualification, at least three years' experience in management, a minimum C1-level command of English, an understanding of the EU policy-shaping process, and competences in accordance with the competency model for public sector executives.

Candidates are also expected to have a top secret-level security clearance or be prepared to apply for top secret clearance.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 15.

The term of office of a public sector executive is five years.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

government officeklen jäärats


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

Opinion
15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

Business
17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:18

Ansip unlikely to stay at EU Commission if he wins parliament seat

15:33

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

12:59

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

10:08

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

20.05

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: