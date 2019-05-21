State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

Deliberations over Estonia's state budget have stretched into their second day at Vihula Manor in Lääne-Viru County. As the overnight format also involves the opportunity for more informal communication as well, coalition partners are hoping to get to know one another better in the course of two days of budget talks.

Last year and the year before, state budget strategy talks took place at Sagadi Manor, which is owned by the State Forest Management Centre (RMK) and thus in turn the state itself. This year, however, the Estonian government has convened at the privately-owned Vihula Manor.

According to the Government Office, this support of the private sector was not intentional on the part of Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second government. Rather, the dates for state budget talks are set with so little advance warning that it is difficult to find a suitable venue at which to host two days of work meetings of such a size.

State budget and state budget strategy deliberations, which began at the manor on Monday morning, continued on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The Estonian government has until the end of the month to decide on these two documents.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!