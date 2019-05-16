ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' second government convened for its first meeting on May 2, 2019.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' second government convened for its first meeting on May 2, 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The action plan of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' second government for its first 100 days in office lists 58 objectives, which include an extraordinary pension hike, making home loans with a state guarantee available to large families, and preparing for a new passenger train procurement.

Speaking at the government press conference on Thursday, Ratas pointed out that Aug. 8 will mark 100 days since his second government took office.

The government's action plan for its first 100 days includes 58 objectives, he said, highlighting in particular the plan to make home loans with no down payment available to large families with a state guarantee.

The 58 objectives also include an extraordinary pension hike, measures to combat domestic violence, the introduction of digital referrals in health care as well as other digital solutions, preparations for a new passenger train procurement, increasing the efficiency of the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, drafting a state reform action plan, and a comprehensive review of the state budget.

Spokespeople for the government said that the government's 100-day action plan is built upon five principles: a family-friendly Estonia, a cohesive society, a knowledge-based economy, effective governance, and a free and protected state.

The 100-day plan lists tasks based on the current government's coalition agreement grouped by government priority, together with a deadline and the name of the minister responsible for the fulfillment of the task.

"The government has set ambitious plans, and therefore it is important to get your work going seamlessly right from the start," Ratas said. "We will give meaning to the objectives of our first 100 days via the five priorities, which will allow every citizen and government agency to understand what the government hopes to achieve or develop in the big picture with each specific task."

Objectives grouped by broader goal

As concerns a family-friendly state, the government's plans include moving forward with improving opportunities for young families to buy a home, the prime minister highlighted. An action plan for the prevention of domestic violence must also be completed by July.

Objectives related to a cohesive society include coming up with proposals for financing policies related to long-term care and the functional needs of people with disabilities, as well as the introduction of digital receptions at regional central and general hospitals. The 100-day plan also lists drawing up a bill that would equalize the basic school civic education exam with Estonia's citizenship exam.

In the knowledge-based economy field, objectives include the development of the e-Residency 2.0 action plan as well as Estonia's artificial intelligence (AI) action plan, as well as conducting an analysis and drawing up proposals regarding how to support the arrival and hiring of foreign top specialists in Estonia.

The first 100 days in office must also see the government come up with proposals for the consolidation of state agencies and with a state reform action plan through 2023. These objectives include drawing up proposals for the improvement of rules for combating money laundering and a bill to lift restrictions on political outdoor advertising.

During the government's first 100 days in office, decisions must also be made regarding the extension of Estonia's participation in military operations in Mali and Afghanistan, along with proposals for the drafting of a new interior security development plan. An analysis will be conducted and proposals drawn up for the strengthening of the guarding of the Estonian border as well.

In addition to the government's 100-day action plan, a detailed action plan will also be drawn up for the government's entire term, to be examined at a meeting at the end of May.

Jüri Ratas' second government took office on April 29.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian government100-day plan


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:26

Russian foreign ministry, embassy, attack border treaty comments

09:44

European Parliament elections advance voting starts Thursday

09:07

President Kaljulaid meets incoming, outgoing NATO commanders

15.05

SIG Sauer issues no further challenge on court tender decision

15.05

HRH The Princess Royal to visit Estonia in May

15.05

Public response to Mart Helme accusations regarding ERR US correspondent

15.05

State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day

15.05

President Kaljulaid meets with new IT minister nominee

Opinion
16:32

Feature: Beware the underworld merchant-adventurer

16:12

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

15:48

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

15:01

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

13:38

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

Business
13.05

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

13.05

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

2019 Lennart Meri Conference
Day in the Life
Latest news
19:01

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

17:35

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16:32

Feature: Beware the underworld merchant-adventurer

16:12

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

15:48

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

15:01

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

13:38

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

12:41

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

12:04

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

11:16

Gallery: Kert Kingo new IT minister

10:26

Russian foreign ministry, embassy, attack border treaty comments

09:44

European Parliament elections advance voting starts Thursday

09:07

President Kaljulaid meets incoming, outgoing NATO commanders

15.05

SIG Sauer issues no further challenge on court tender decision

15.05

HRH The Princess Royal to visit Estonia in May

15.05

Public response to Mart Helme accusations regarding ERR US correspondent

15.05

Watch Again: English-language European election panel discussion Updated

15.05

State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day

15.05

President Kaljulaid meets with new IT minister nominee

15.05

Marine Le Pen asks EKRE MP to delete 'selfie' from social media page

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: