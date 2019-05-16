Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

The action plan of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' second government for its first 100 days in office lists 58 objectives, which include an extraordinary pension hike, making home loans with a state guarantee available to large families, and preparing for a new passenger train procurement.

Speaking at the government press conference on Thursday, Ratas pointed out that Aug. 8 will mark 100 days since his second government took office.

The government's action plan for its first 100 days includes 58 objectives, he said, highlighting in particular the plan to make home loans with no down payment available to large families with a state guarantee.

The 58 objectives also include an extraordinary pension hike, measures to combat domestic violence, the introduction of digital referrals in health care as well as other digital solutions, preparations for a new passenger train procurement, increasing the efficiency of the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, drafting a state reform action plan, and a comprehensive review of the state budget.

Spokespeople for the government said that the government's 100-day action plan is built upon five principles: a family-friendly Estonia, a cohesive society, a knowledge-based economy, effective governance, and a free and protected state.

The 100-day plan lists tasks based on the current government's coalition agreement grouped by government priority, together with a deadline and the name of the minister responsible for the fulfillment of the task.

"The government has set ambitious plans, and therefore it is important to get your work going seamlessly right from the start," Ratas said. "We will give meaning to the objectives of our first 100 days via the five priorities, which will allow every citizen and government agency to understand what the government hopes to achieve or develop in the big picture with each specific task."

Objectives grouped by broader goal

As concerns a family-friendly state, the government's plans include moving forward with improving opportunities for young families to buy a home, the prime minister highlighted. An action plan for the prevention of domestic violence must also be completed by July.

Objectives related to a cohesive society include coming up with proposals for financing policies related to long-term care and the functional needs of people with disabilities, as well as the introduction of digital receptions at regional central and general hospitals. The 100-day plan also lists drawing up a bill that would equalize the basic school civic education exam with Estonia's citizenship exam.

In the knowledge-based economy field, objectives include the development of the e-Residency 2.0 action plan as well as Estonia's artificial intelligence (AI) action plan, as well as conducting an analysis and drawing up proposals regarding how to support the arrival and hiring of foreign top specialists in Estonia.

The first 100 days in office must also see the government come up with proposals for the consolidation of state agencies and with a state reform action plan through 2023. These objectives include drawing up proposals for the improvement of rules for combating money laundering and a bill to lift restrictions on political outdoor advertising.

During the government's first 100 days in office, decisions must also be made regarding the extension of Estonia's participation in military operations in Mali and Afghanistan, along with proposals for the drafting of a new interior security development plan. An analysis will be conducted and proposals drawn up for the strengthening of the guarding of the Estonian border as well.

In addition to the government's 100-day action plan, a detailed action plan will also be drawn up for the government's entire term, to be examined at a meeting at the end of May.

Jüri Ratas' second government took office on April 29.

