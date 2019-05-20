Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

The Estonian government and officials convened at Vihula Manor in Lääne-Viru County on Monday morning in order to continue discussing the state budget strategy as well as the 2020 state budget.

The new state budget strategy will concern the years 2020-2023.

Next year's state budget will be bigger than this year's. Estonian ministries' funding applications for 2020 exceed the size of the current state budget by at least €1 billion.

The Ministry of Finance, headed in the new government by Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE), has calculated the effects of various political preferences, but has declined to publish these calculations ahead of state budget talks.

For the first time, ministries will be drawing up activity-based budgets. This means that budget expenditures are to be connected to goals to be achieved, which in turn are based on need.

Activity-based budgeting (ABB) is more transparent and reduces duplication and wastage, and fulfillment of an activity-based budget is easier to review.

