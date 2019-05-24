ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

BNS
The Estonian government convened at Vihula Manor on Monday to continue discussing the state budget strategy. May 20, 2019. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The Estonian government is scheduled to continue deliberations over the 2020 state budget and 2020-2023 state budget strategy at a Cabinet meeting next Monday morning.

At Thursday's continued state budget and state budget strategy talks, the government focused on potential revenue streams as well as discussed various cost-saving options, spokespeople for the government said.

The volume of the 2020 state budget is currently set to exceed that of 2019, with ministries' applications for funds for next year exceeding this year's state budget by at least €1 billion.

When drawing up the budget strategy, the government will be guided by five principles: a family-friendly Estonia, a coherent society, a knowledge-based economy, effective governance, and a free and protected state.

The budget strategy draws together the objectives of the government, the plans and activities of ministries and the funding thereof for the next four years.

Each year, the budget strategy for the next four years is drawn up in spring, and the government usually approves it at the end of April. During general election years, the government typically endorses the strategy by the end of May.

The 2020 state budget will be drawn up separately. In accordance with the amendments to the State Budget Act passed in 2017, 2019 will be the first year in which the state budget strategy and the state budget bill are drawn up simultaneously.

Like the budget strategy, the state budget bill for the next year has to receive government approval by the end of May. If necessary, the government will continue talks on the state budget in autumn based on summer economic forecasts. The Riigikogu will handle the state budget bill in autumn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
