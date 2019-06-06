ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high ({{commentsTotal}})

news
BNS
A NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Washington D.C. last year.
A NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Washington D.C. last year. Source: AFP/Scanpix
news

Support for continued NATO membership in Estonia remains high, according to recent research, with 75 percent of the population in favor.

The research, carried out by pollsters Turu-uuringute on behalf of the defence ministry in March this year, breaks down as 43 percent of respondents "definitely" in favor of NATO membership, and 32 percent "preferably" in support, according to BNS.

The figure is unchanged from previous research in October 2018.

The figure rises to 90 percent support when taking the solely ethnic Estonian sector of the population into account.

Fifteen percent of respondents opposed NATO membership, with 9 percent unable to provide a stance on the issue.

NATO support in proportion to integration

Among respondents of "other ethnic backgrounds", 44 percent were in favor – again unchanged from last October – 38 percent were against, with 18 percent uncommitted.

The survey's creators claim that support for NATO membership amongst those of "other" backgrounds than ethnic Estonian increases in direct proportion to integration and familiarity with the Estonian language.

Thus the sector of Estonian society expressing the lowest levels of support for membership of NATO were non-ethnic Estonians and non-citizens aged 40-59, with low levels of Estonian language skills, the report said.

Conversely, over 66 percent of non-ethnic Estonians below the age of 30 support NATO membership, as do over half respondents with "good" Estonian language skills.

Factors causing respondents to oppose NATO membership include events taking place globally, including political developments, and media coverage of these events.

This explains why support amongst non-Estonians has risen, since March 2018 and earlier, when it stood at 30 percent. Events such as the April 2007 "bronze soldier night" riots, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, were factors working against NATO support, it is reported.

Estonia joined NATO in 2004.

The survey polled just over 1,200 Estonian residents aged 15 or older.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoturu-uuringuteestonia in natomarket research


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:12

Government backs Kadri Simson as next European Commissioner

09:49

Marju Lauristin, over 20 other SDE members, endorse Sikkut as next leader

05.06

Finance ministry and LHV differ on e-residency money laundering risk

05.06

European commission includes gender pay gap, R&D as areas to improve

05.06

Meteorological service issues hot weather warning

05.06

Centre Party board supports Kadri Simson European Commission candidacy

05.06

Tallinn mayor still open to Laaga Road filming closure, on city terms

05.06

New trains not arriving for another 2 or 3 years, says Elron chief

Opinion
15:51

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

15:08

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

14:29

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

12:47

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

12:02

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

Business
04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

03.06

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

01.06

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

01.06

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum

31.05

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:47

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

16:27

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception

15:51

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

15:08

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

14:29

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

12:47

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

12:02

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

11:45

April tourism numbers rise on year with both foreign and domestic tourists

11:12

Government backs Kadri Simson as next European Commissioner

10:50

Urmas Viilma: Is a human life worth just 12 cents?

09:49

Marju Lauristin, over 20 other SDE members, endorse Sikkut as next leader

09:12

Centre Party urges fast intervention by state in Eesti Energia crisis

09:08

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in first quarter of 2019

05.06

Research: Unemployment benefits disincentive both to work and not work

05.06

Finance ministry and LHV differ on e-residency money laundering risk

05.06

European commission includes gender pay gap, R&D as areas to improve

05.06

Opinion: In moment of truth, state has no solutions for marginalized areas

05.06

Meteorological service issues hot weather warning

05.06

Island of Vilsandi gets its own literary app

05.06

Centre Party board supports Kadri Simson European Commission candidacy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: