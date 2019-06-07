SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is to elect its new leader on Sunday, with three candidates in the running.

The selection process is to take place in Tartu, at the Vanemuine Concert Hall, BNS reports, starting at 11 a.m. with a speech from outgoing leader Jevgeni Ossinovski.

The three candidates are former health minister Riina Sikkut, former culture minister Indrek Saar, and former Vaatsa rural municipality mayor Lauri Läänemets.

The three candidates are also to make speeches ahead of the ballot, which follows a month-long debate tour focusing on the future of the party and its socially democratic slant.

The party's new board and deputy chair is also to be chosen at the event.

Results of the leadership election should be known a little before 1 p.m. Sunday, if the decision is clear after one round of votes, or about an hour later if a second round of voting is needed.

The party was in office in the previous administration, but picked up only 10 seats at the March 3 general election and found itself out of office. It did however get two MEPs elected to Strasbourg at the May 26 European elections, Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser.

Jevgeni Ossinovski announced he would be stepping down as leader in April, after four years at the helm.

