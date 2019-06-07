ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The three SDE party leadership candidates.
The three SDE party leadership candidates. Source: SDE
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is to elect its new leader on Sunday, with three candidates in the running.

The selection process is to take place in Tartu, at the Vanemuine Concert Hall, BNS reports, starting at 11 a.m. with a speech from outgoing leader Jevgeni Ossinovski.

The three candidates are former health minister Riina Sikkut, former culture minister Indrek Saar, and former Vaatsa rural municipality mayor Lauri Läänemets.

The three candidates are also to make speeches ahead of the ballot, which follows a month-long debate tour focusing on the future of the party and its socially democratic slant.

The party's new board and deputy chair is also to be chosen at the event.

Results of the leadership election should be known a little before 1 p.m. Sunday, if the decision is clear after one round of votes, or about an hour later if a second round of voting is needed.

The party was in office in the previous administration, but picked up only 10 seats at the March 3 general election and found itself out of office. It did however get two MEPs elected to Strasbourg at the May 26 European elections, Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser.

Jevgeni Ossinovski announced he would be stepping down as leader in April, after four years at the helm.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

indrek saarsderiina sikkutlauri läänemetsjevgeni ossinovskisocial democracy in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:50

Estonia non-permanent UN Security Council vote takes place Friday

06.06

Prime minister, culture minister looking for Laagna Road filming compromise

06.06

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception

06.06

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

06.06

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

06.06

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

06.06

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

06.06

April tourism numbers rise on year with both foreign and domestic tourists

Opinion
15:01

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

14:12

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

13:42

Züleyxa Izmailova: Walkback on Reidi Road compromise undermining trust

13:15

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

12:50

Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity

Business
04.06

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

03.06

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

01.06

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

01.06

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
17:03

Tartu keen on Nolan movie filming should Tallinn fall through

15:54

SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday

15:01

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

14:12

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

13:42

Züleyxa Izmailova: Walkback on Reidi Road compromise undermining trust

13:15

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

12:50

Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity

11:41

Chef Artur Kazaritski to represent Estonia at top European competition

10:52

Estonian-US cyber consultations focus on cooperation and stability

10:11

Housing costs main factor in 3.1 percent May inflation rate

09:34

Around 15 NATO warships arrive in Baltic for NATO exercise

08:50

Estonia non-permanent UN Security Council vote takes place Friday

06.06

Prime minister, culture minister looking for Laagna Road filming compromise

06.06

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

06.06

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception

06.06

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

06.06

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

06.06

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

06.06

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

06.06

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: