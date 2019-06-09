ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Indrek Saar elected new SDE leader ({{commentsTotal}})

{{1560075300000 | amCalendar}}
Indrek Saar was elected leader at the SDE general assembly on Sunday.
Photo: Indrek Saar was elected leader at the SDE general assembly on Sunday. Author: Erlend Štaub
Indrek Saar has been elected new leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), in the second round of voting. Riina Sikkut, tipped by many as favorite as new leader, was eliminated in the first round of voting Sunday, in a three-candidate race.

The results of the first round put Lauri Läänemets, a former Vaatsa rural municipality mayor, in first place on 164 votes, with Saar, a former culture minister in second place with 157 votes. Riina Sikkut, a former health minister, got 121 votes, ad the SDE meeting held at the Vanemuine Concert Hall in Tartu.

Riina Sikkut had had the backing of 25 SDE members, including veteran politician, academic and former MEP Marju Lauristin, according to an internally circulated party letter.

After the results of the first round were announced, just after 1 p.m., a two-hour period of speeches, presentations, and voting on the party's board took place.

WIth Sikkut eliminated, the second round of voting saw Saar and Läänemets run-off against each other. Saar received 231 votes to Läänemets' 201, handing him the leadership.

Outgoing leader Jevgeni Ossinovski announced he would stand down as leader in April, after four years at the helm.

The party was in office in the last administration, but found itself with 10 seats (down from 14) after the March 3 election, and was unable to mount a successful coalition alliance with the Reform Party.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

indrek saarsderiina sikkutlauri läänemetssocial democratic party leader


