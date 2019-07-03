ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

Previous Tapa new builds opened in October 2017.
Previous Tapa new builds opened in October 2017. Source: EDF
A new storage complex is to be built at Tapa military base, the principal center of operations for NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup, following the signing of a deal between the state Centre for Defence Investment and construction company Nordecon.

The development will also augment the existing base via associated auxiliary buildings, linking roads and other facilities, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, and is set to cost €10.1 million.

Work is due to begin in July and scheduled for completion year end 2020.

"Within the framework of an agreement with the Centre for Defence Investment, Nordecon is to build a warehouse complex at Tapa base, comprising auxiliary buildings, roads and other facilities," said Ando Voogma, Nordecon AS board member.

"Buildings and facilities projects for the defense forces are always very specific, and the experience gained in military construction will benefit the those working on every site, since they always require demanding and complicated execution," he continued.

The construction area is to be divided into areas, with reinforced concrete storage and road networks, open areas and auxiliary buildings.

This is not the company's first defense contract at Tapa, having already erected a catering complex, four barrack buildings, a maintenance and training hall, and a repair hall and shelters, over the period 2016-2018.

The Nordecon Group includes companies focused on project management and the construction of buildings and facilities. The group's companies operate in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. Nordecon AS, the parent company, is registered and based in Tallinn.

The group's consolidated revenue for 2018 was €223 million euros and it employs close to 660 people at present.

NATO's eFP in Estonia was agreed to at the 2016 Warsaw Summit, becoming a reality soon after, with battlegroups also set up in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Tapa was an existing base which continues to be in use by Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) personnel as well as NATO troops and personnel from the U.K., Belgium, France, Denmark, the U.S., and other nations.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natotapa basenordeconefpestonia in nato


