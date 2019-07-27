ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
The port of Skagen.
The port of Skagen. Source: Flickr/Poul-Werner Dam
The body of an Estonian sailor was found in the port of Skagen in Denmark on Thursday afternoon, daily Postimees reported citing Danish news portal Nordjyske.dk.

The man was identified as an Estonian working on a foreign vessel. He was found in the water in Skagen at about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Efforts to resuscitate the sailor brought out of the water by rescuers were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.

The man had been working on a ship currently anchored in Skagen for repairs. The body was found close to the vessel. Crew members said they hadn't seen him since he had gone to town on Wednesday evening.

While the death is believed to have been an accident, the circumstances of the death are to be established by an investigation.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

