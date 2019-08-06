ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

News
ERR
Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb.
Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb. Source: Siim Lõvi
According to Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb, the Centre Party has reached an agreement with American photographer Jill Greenberg regarding a dispute over one of her photos.

"The agreement is that the party does not have to reimburse the other party at all," Korb told ERR on Tuesday. "There were various demands, and various financial penalties, but by now everything is moving in the direction of an agreement being concluded between the [Centre Party] and the other party."

According to the secretary general, the party must confirm that they will not use the photo again without permission. "If we have to apologize and we have truly done something wrong, then we can apologize as well," he added.

"Various people everywhere are trying to squeeze money out of the Centre Party by dishonest means," Korb said.

Jill Greenberg sought €57,000 from the Centre Party and the paper Kesknädal for the use of a photo of a crying child, one of a 2006 series of such photos titled "End Times," in an ad campaign against then-president Toomas Hendrik Ilves' Ärma Farm.

In 2016, Harju County Court satisfied Greenberg's claim in part, ordering the Centre Party to pay €2,800 and the nonprofit Vaba Ajakirjandus, the publisher of Kesknädal, to pay €9,800. The Centre Party appealed the ruling with Tallinn Circuit Court, but the latter upheld the lower court's ruling. The party thereafter took the matter to the Supreme Court of Estonia, which ruled for the case to be re-examined.

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

