Ivo Linna, Kaire Vilgats to give free concert in Tallinn on Aug. 20

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Day of Restoration of Independence will be celebrated in Tallinn's August 20 Square.

Singers Ivo Linna and Kaire Vilgats will perform at the free concert, backed by an orchestra under the direction of Peeter Saan. The Popular Front Museum will also offer themed games for visitors.

The concert begins at 3 p.m., but games and a Baltic Way- and reindependence-themed trivia game will begin at 2 p.m. already.

Several other events will also take place around Tallinn to mark the national holiday, including at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom, Nõmme Market, Nõmme's Freedom Park, and Maarjamäe Castle.

