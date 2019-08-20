State to spend €8.27 million updating schools' IT infrastructure

According to Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Centre), the state is planning to update the IT infrastructure of Estonia's general education and vocational schools by 2022, spending €8.27 million on the project.

"High-speed Internet access and a school IT network that meets the needs and requirements of the digital age and the e-state are key technical prerequisites for using digital learning resources in learning and teaching," Reps said.

"Over the last three years, the internal networks of 154 schools have been renovated, and in the next four years the networks of the remaining schools will be added as well. By the end of 2022, all Estonian general education and vocational schools will have state-of-the-art network solutions," she added.

The upgrade has been divided into two stages. This and next year, a total of 164 general education and vocational school networks will be set up or upgraded, and all other Estonian schools with a sustainable infrastructure will be added to the program in 2021-2022.

The measure is a continuation of a modernization program for schools that was started already in 2016. The program is financed with the help of the European Social Fund.

-

