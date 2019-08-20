ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
State to spend €8.27 million updating schools' IT infrastructure

News
BNS
A digital board in use in a primary school class room in Estonia.
A digital board in use in a primary school class room in Estonia. Source: Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix
According to Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Centre), the state is planning to update the IT infrastructure of Estonia's general education and vocational schools by 2022, spending €8.27 million on the project.

"High-speed Internet access and a school IT network that meets the needs and requirements of the digital age and the e-state are key technical prerequisites for using digital learning resources in learning and teaching," Reps said.

"Over the last three years, the internal networks of 154 schools have been renovated, and in the next four years the networks of the remaining schools will be added as well. By the end of 2022, all Estonian general education and vocational schools will have state-of-the-art network solutions," she added.

The upgrade has been divided into two stages. This and next year, a total of 164 general education and vocational school networks will be set up or upgraded, and all other Estonian schools with a sustainable infrastructure will be added to the program in 2021-2022.

The measure is a continuation of a modernization program for schools that was started already in 2016. The program is financed with the help of the European Social Fund.

-

Editor: Dario Cavegn

education


17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

17.08

Interior ministry says didn't intend to mislead daily on police staff cuts

17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

