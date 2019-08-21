Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Starship delivery robots. Source: Starship Technologies
Estonian company Starship Technologies has announced plans to expand its robot delivery service to 100 U.S. university campuses with the goal of reaching one million students after raising $40 million in funding.

The Mustamäe-based company is famous for making small black and white robots which are often seen around the neighbourhood. Their main purpose is to autonomously deliver food and packages to customers.

Last year Starship started its partnership with food service management company Sodexo, Inc which saw its robots roll on to the university campus at George Mason University in Virginia followed by Northern Arizona University in Arizona.

Yesterday Starship announced plans to expand to 100 university campuses in the next two years, starting with the University of Pittsburgh and Purdue University, Indiana this fall.

In a statement Lex Bayer, CEO of Starship Technologies, said: "This new investment will see Starship expand onto more campuses as we head towards a goal of offering our service to over one million students. An entire generation of university students is growing up in a world where they expect to receive a delivery from a robot after a few taps on their smartphone. The reception to our service both on campuses and in neighborhoods has been phenomenal." 

Starship has now delivered over 6,000 pizzas, 7,000 gallons of milk, 8,000 coffees, 9,000 sushi rolls, around 15,000 bananas as well as over 3,700 diapers, the company said in its statement.  

With the closing of this Series A funding round, Starship has now raised a total of $85 million.

Editor: Helen Wright

