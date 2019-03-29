Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

Delivery solutions company Cleveron, known for its parcel robots and other automated delivery systems, is planning a new office building in Viljandi. The block, at an expected height of 40 m, would be the first tall building in the history of the city.

As local paper Sakala wrote on on Friday, the company has submitted a request to the city council for a permit for a 40-m office building. According to the paper, this would be the first building of this height in the city's history.

This means that in addition to the usual planning and permit requirements and procedures, a city planning analysis will need to be carried out as well.

Though Cleveron's project certainly stands out, the company's office block wouldn't be the tallest structure in the area. The chimney of local company ESRO, located in Viljandi's Männimäe neighbourhood, is just over 62 m tall.

According to current plans, the new building will house Cleveron's administrative division as well as a school. Two storeys below ground are planned as well, to be used as the company's car park.