Unemployment benefits paid out to nearly 14,000 in second quarter

A total of 13,948 people received unemployment insurance benefits in Estonia in the second quarter of 2019, Statistics Estonia reported.

The total number of recipients increased 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and 0.5 percent on year.

The average size of a payout in the second quarter was €468, up 12.8 percent on year and 5.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Women accounted for 54.2 and men 45.2 percent of the recipients of unemployment insurance benefits in the second quarter.

