Receiving pensions and benefits at home getting more expensive

The cost of getting pensions and benefits sent to people's homes by mail will rise from currently €6.60 to €7.70 a month, the Social Insurance Board has announced. The change will affect some 5,000 Estonian residents.

Estonia's state institutions that pay out benefits and pensions offer the option to have those payments sent directly to a recipient's home. In the case a recipient cannot leave their home for health reasons, or if they live so remotely that they don't have access to a bank branch or an ATM, the state pays for the delivery.

As the state-owned postal service Omniva's prices keep increasing, the cost of sending out pensions and other benefits is higher as well.

The payout period will remain the same. Recipients of pensions and benefits will receive their payments between the 5th and the 12th of each month, the board's chief financial officer, Signe Uustal said in a press release on Monday.

Those Estonian residents who for whatever reason need their payment sent directly to their homes have to pay for the delivery themselves. The latter is provided by Omniva.

According to the Social Insurance Board, some 5,000 people are affected by the change. As Uustal explains, their number has shrunk over the years and is still showing a downward trend. "Some 97% of people get their money paid straight into their bank accounts," she added.

Different from home delivery, the bank transfer is completely free. Whoever wants to change from home delivery to bank transfers in 2019 can do so until 28 December, Uustal said.

All those who don't have access to a bank branch or ATM or cannot leave their home for health reasons can file for free home delivery also in the new year.

Some 600 recipients of benefits paid out by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) are affected by the change as well.

