Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

Estonia's biggest banks are reminding their customers ahead of the upcoming holidays that interbank transfers will be significantly affected by the upcoming Christmas holidays — even beginning as soon as this weekend.

Swedbank announced that if an interbank transfer has not been completed by the end of the business day on Friday, 21 December, the money sent will only be received by the other bank next Thursday, 27 December.

SEB and LHV both noted that they would service transfers within Europe on Monday, 24 December.

Interbank transfers will also cease at the end of the business day on Monday, 31 December, after which money sent will be received no earlier than Tuesday, 2 January.

The holidays will not, however, affect internal payments.

Securities-related transactions (stocks, bonds, and fund units, including pension funds) will also not take place from 24-26 December or 1 January.

24-26 December and 1 January are public holidays in Estonia.

