news

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Smart-ID is one means of authentication used when logging into online banking in Estonia.
Smart-ID is one means of authentication used when logging into online banking in Estonia. Source: ERR
Business

Estonia's biggest banks are reminding their customers ahead of the upcoming holidays that interbank transfers will be significantly affected by the upcoming Christmas holidays — even beginning as soon as this weekend.

Swedbank announced that if an interbank transfer has not been completed by the end of the business day on Friday, 21 December, the money sent will only be received by the other bank next Thursday, 27 December.

SEB and LHV both noted that they would service transfers within Europe on Monday, 24 December.

Interbank transfers will also cease at the end of the business day on Monday, 31 December, after which money sent will be received no earlier than Tuesday, 2 January.

The holidays will not, however, affect internal payments.

Securities-related transactions (stocks, bonds, and fund units, including pension funds) will also not take place from 24-26 December or 1 January.

24-26 December and 1 January are public holidays in Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

bankingchristmasbanks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
08:57

Receiving pensions and benefits at home getting more expensive

16.12

ESTPLA-26 returns from Mali mission

16.12

Rescuers' average monthly salary to increase to €1,000

16.12

Pro Patria board endorses party's candidate lists

16.12

MEPs: Four imprisoned Sakharov Prize laureates must be freed

15.12

State allocates €4.2 million to finance EDF's Afghanistan, Mali missions

15.12

Ratas: EU leaders focused on internal market, migration, climate change

15.12

Free kindergarten bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

Estonia 100
Opinion
28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

Culture
2019 Elections
Toomas Sildam.

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Pro Patria's opposition to the UN Global Compact for Migration will not prevent Estonia from joining it, leaving the party as a member of the ruling coalition with a choice — to either swallow the loss, or issue a no-confidence motion against Social Democratic Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser and resign from the government, writes journalist Toomas Sildam.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:44

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17:08

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

16:13

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

15:11

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

14:16

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

13:14

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

12:08

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

11:56

EU commission approves Estonia-Russia cross-border projects

10:02

Social Democrats sign off on election lists at party congress in Jõhvi

09:23

Ratas meeting Baltic prime ministers in Vilnius, to continue on to Vienna

08:57

Receiving pensions and benefits at home getting more expensive

16.12

Liisi Koikson, Robert Jürjendal Trio Christmas concert heard by millions Updated

16.12

ESTPLA-26 returns from Mali mission

16.12

Rescuers' average monthly salary to increase to €1,000

16.12

Pro Patria board endorses party's candidate lists

16.12

MEPs: Four imprisoned Sakharov Prize laureates must be freed

15.12

Day in the Life: Maiu the working student

15.12

State allocates €4.2 million to finance EDF's Afghanistan, Mali missions

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

15.12

Ratas: EU leaders focused on internal market, migration, climate change

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: