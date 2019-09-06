Gallery: Three designs shortlisted for new Tartu carpark

A competition to design a new multi-storey carpark in Tartu has been narrowed down to three potential winners.

In total 29 designs were submitted to the competition, a record amount for such a competition in Tartu, which closed at the start of August. The carpark will be built on a plot of land at Vabaduse Avenue 6.

On Friday the jury announced the three most promising designs "Arkaad", "Katus-Tänav" and "Turuplats" would be put through to the next round.

Desgin Katus-tänav" (Roof Street) which could be built on Vabaduse Avenue 6 in Tartu. Source: Tartu linnavalitsus

Tartu city architect Tõnis Arjus said making the final selection of the unexpectedly popular competition turned out to be relatively difficult. "However, the jury reached a consensus position on the top three. The selected works represent a very diverse approach, all of which fit in with their own existing context," he said.

The purpose of the competition is to find a building that fits in with the Old Town's surroundings, but also allows for the number of parking spaces on the streets to be cut and better conditions for pedestrians and cyclists

The ground floor of the multi-storey car park will be used as retail or service space to connect the building to the surrounding area.

Turuplats (market place), one of the finalists selected by the jury. Source: Tartu linnavalitsus

Architects now have until October 8 to resubmit their plans and solve the problems the jury raised. Then a winner will be chosen.

The competition jury includes Tartu Deputy Mayor Reno Laidre (Jury Chairman), Tartu City Architect Tõnis Arjus, heritage conservation representative Egle Tamm, and architects Toomas Paaver and Tiit Trummal.

The total award fund for the architectural competition is €18,000.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!