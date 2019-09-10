Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi

Estonia's first Radisson RED hotel will be built in Tallinn in Telliskivi Street and is scheduled to open in 2023.

The hotel is being developed by the Astri Group, whose manager Anne Aland told ERR (link in Estonian) the building is planned to be built at Telliskivi 62 and 64, which is currently one of the area's oldest buildings, next to Balti Jaam market.

"The current plan is for the new building to replace the existing building," Aland said. The new hotel should open in 2023.

The hotel will be seven floors high but will drop to three floors in places so that the Telliskivi water tower remains visible from the Patkuli observation platform in the Old Town.

Architectural designs for the hotel. Source: Tallinna detailplaneeringute register

The Radisson RED concept combines design, art and entertainment. The building's architecture will be modernist but takes into account the historical background of the location. This will be the first Radisson RED in the Baltic states but there already plans to open in Riga and Vilnius in the coming years.

Astri Group owns the Baltic Station Market and Central Market in Tallinn. Tartu South Center, Pärnu Pärnu Center, Narva Astri Center and Fama Center.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!