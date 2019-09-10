ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Telliskivi 62 and 64 where Tallinn's first Radisson RED Hotel will be built.
Telliskivi 62 and 64 where Tallinn's first Radisson RED Hotel will be built. Source: Google Maps
News

Estonia's first Radisson RED hotel will be built in Tallinn in Telliskivi Street and is scheduled to open in 2023.

The hotel is being developed by the Astri Group, whose manager Anne Aland told ERR (link in Estonian) the building is planned to be built at Telliskivi 62 and 64, which is currently one of the area's oldest buildings, next to Balti Jaam market.

"The current plan is for the new building to replace the existing building," Aland said. The new hotel should open in 2023.

The hotel will be seven floors high but will drop to three floors in places so that the Telliskivi water tower remains visible from the Patkuli observation platform in the Old Town.

Architectural designs for the hotel. Source: Tallinna detailplaneeringute register

The Radisson RED concept combines design, art and entertainment. The building's architecture will be modernist but takes into account the historical background of the location. This will be the first Radisson RED in the Baltic states but there already plans to open in Riga and Vilnius in the coming years.

Astri Group owns the Baltic Station Market and Central Market in Tallinn. Tartu South Center, Pärnu Pärnu Center, Narva Astri Center and Fama Center.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

telliskiviradisson red


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

Opinion
Business
06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Aidu wind farm court reaction: Owners triumphant, authorities unimpressed

16:49

Riigikogu rejects Reform bill on transition to Estonian-only education

16:14

Gallery: Tramline could be built from Balti Jaam to Telliskivi Street

15:32

Kaja Kallas: Government may not have red lines, but Estonia does

15:05

Summer brings record number of ferry passengers to Estonian islands

14:38

Witness implies €50,000 alleged Savisaar bribe meant for unrelated purpose

14:14

Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy

13:41

Aidu wind farm permits are valid, Supreme Court rules

12:41

Kaljulaid at World Energy Congress: First countries to go green will gain

12:38

Mary Kross Stroomi beach hearing put back to October

12:10

Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi

11:40

Estonian experts help create international security procurement network

11:10

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

10:30

Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier

09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

09.09

NATO scrambled three times to intercept Russian military aircraft

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: