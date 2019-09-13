ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government IT chief: Information systems chronically underfunded for years ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Government IT Manager Siim Sikkut.
Government IT Manager Siim Sikkut. Source: ERR
News

IT infrastructure has been chronically underfunded and money needs to spent maintaining what already exists, rather than on developing new services, the Government's Chief Information Office Siim Sikkut said on TV show Esimene Stuudio.

Speaking to Johannes Tralla, Sikkut said he attended a government meeting on Thursday to discuss, among other things, additional needs for Estonian IT systems. 

Sikkut, who is also Deputy Secretary-General for IT and Telecoms, explained that "€35 to €40 million a year is needed to maintain the e-government, with a minimum of €27 to €30 million".

Replying to Tralla's question whether Estonia had a chronic problem of underfunding of information systems, Sikkut said that it had arisen over the years.

"Our burden and baggage is that we have had quite a lot of money, European money, for example, to build new services. We have also added a lot [to what we have] over the years. Today, usually, people do everything they can do digitally. Officials also work digitally. We do not have paper processes left, except a few exceptions."

"But when looking at investments, we have not looked at whether there is enough money in the wallet to keep these things constantly evolving, innovating, and up-to-date. Likewise, the technology, the hardware, the infrastructure that goes down there. This has been a problem for a while," he added.

E-residents bring one million euros a month to the Treasury

Sikkut also spoke about e-residents in the broadcast. According to him, Estonia currently has more than 50,000 active e-residents, who have created about 8,000 active companies.

The purpose of the e-residency program was to bring additional income to the Estonian economy, which has proven itself well, Sikkut said.

"Today we are in a situation where more than one million euros are being added to the treasury every month because of e-residency, as their added value," he said.

--

 Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

siim sikkutesimene stuudio


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid on working visit to Ukraine

13.09

Public services can soon be accessed using Smart-ID

13.09

Reading corner to be built in Tallinn's Kadriorg

12.09

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

Opinion
Business
11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13.09

Maardu council opposition to table no-confidence motion in mayor

13.09

Interior minister: Highway building may use private sector, Estonian labor

13.09

One hunting violation so far recorded since season began in August

13.09

Government IT chief: Information systems chronically underfunded for years

13.09

Health and fitness guru: Junk food binges fine if you usually eat healthily

13.09

Opinion: The entertainment and educational value of Brexit

13.09

US Air Force transport plane in weekend low-level exercise over Estonia

13.09

Toom surprised EKRE voted with Centre on Estonian language bill

13.09

Minister for Population Affairs meets family values foundation

13.09

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story

13.09

Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

13.09

Increasing number of foreign workers seeking help from lawyers

13.09

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

13.09

Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader

13.09

Simplified visa process to visit St. Petersburg launches in October Updated

13.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid on working visit to Ukraine

13.09

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19

13.09

Public services can soon be accessed using Smart-ID

13.09

Tänak gets off to relatively slow start in Rally Turkey

13.09

Reading corner to be built in Tallinn's Kadriorg

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: