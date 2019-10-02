Health Board is looking for family doctors for over 5,600 people

Three doctors are being sought in Rapla, Pärnu, and Hiiumaa to tend to 5,641 people who are looking for family doctors, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

In Pärnu, the Health Board has a job vacancy for a family doctor which will come with a list of 1806 people, ERR reported. The new doctor must start work in February next year.

The post to be filled in Rapla has 1,921 people, and in Hiiumaa, 1,914 people are on the new doctor's list. Both positions will start in April 2020.

Candidates must register as a family doctor with the National Registry of Health Care Professionals and have knowledge of Estonian and preferably Russian and English as well.

In these posts, the winner will be able to apply for a state start-up grant of €15,000 if their residency is less than five years away.

In Saue municipality, the Health Board announced a competition to find a family doctor for a new list, with the same conditions, but work should begin as soon as possible. In the case of Saue, the Health Board does not mention the possibility of applying for a basic allowance.

The ERR has previously reported one in five family physicians is retired and can leave the profession. The Ministry of Social Affairs is preparing for a crisis if no replacements can be found for the retiring doctors.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik promised in September at Esimene stuudio that a mentorship program would be launched next year for young family doctors.

