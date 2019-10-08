ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bill to set R&D funding at 1 percent by 2022 passes first reading ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Social Democratic Party member Katri Raik.
Social Democratic Party member Katri Raik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A bill submitted by the parliamentary group of Estonia's Social Democratic Party (SDE) seeking to amend the Research and Development Organisation Act has passed its first reading in the Riigikogu.

The objective of the bill is to put into law that one percent of GDP be allocated in the state budget for research and development.

"Teachers' salaries, higher education and research, I'd say, are investments in the future. And similarly to defense spending, with regard to which we have all agreed that it should be established by legislation, contributing to science, too, merits a special mention in the law by allocating to it one percent of the gross domestic product from 2022," member of SDE Katri Raik said. 

The initiators of the bill said that if Estonia lags behind when it comes to R&D financing, its march towards a more knowledge-intensive economy is hindered. The labor market for researchers is international and the limited financing of research and development will force Estonian researchers to migrate to states where there is more funding.

The bill aims at amending the Research and Development Organisation Act so R&D financing will reach one percent of GDP by 2022.

"We want to be a part of the Nordics, we want to be a rich country. Unless we invest in teachers, higher education and research today, we will never achieve it. The financing of education and research is a matter of setting priorities. The present coalition sadly is not a Smart Coalition," Raik said in a press release. 

On Dec. 19, 2018, an agreement aimed at ensuring the development of research and innovation in Estonia was signed in Kadriorg by leaders of Estonian political parties and representatives of research institutions, researchers, and largest entrepreneurship organizations.

According to the agreement, the parties that signed it support increasing the public sector funding of research and development and innovation to one percent of GDP and promise to maintain it at least on the same level.

However, the current coalition said after the election in March it would not be possible to increase spending to one percent of GDP.

The budget for 2020 set spending at 0.74% for R&D funding, an increase from 0.71% this year. Universities, in particular, say this is not enough money.  

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

social democratshigher educationr&d funding


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:05

Government does not have data on how many Estonians live abroad

18:47

DigiDocService for digital signatures to be phased out

18:17

What the papers say: China, kringling and rising postal prices

18:00

Riigikogu committee skeptical of idea to legalize cannabis

17:42

Bill to set R&D funding at 1 percent by 2022 passes first reading

17:20

Bill puts electric vehicles grant at €5,000

17:03

President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia

16:25

Cooperation agreement signed for Harju County unified transport system

15:59

Two Estonians standing trial in Finland's largest money laundering case

15:30

Estonia meets recycling target by changing calculation method

14:35

Seeder: Riigikogu to discuss amending presidential election procedure

14:03

No fraud at Taltech governance institute, says university's report

13:27

Increase of drivers damaging railway crossing barriers

12:56

Statistics: Finnish tourists increased in August

12:24

Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

11:52

ISS detains suspects for unlawfully handling explosives

11:33

Prime minister in Afghanistan: Estonia helping to ensure stability

11:01

Gallery: Port of Tallinn's renovated D passenger terminal opens

10:27

Gallery: Javelin Silver medalist Magnus Kirt arrives home

09:42

Unions and employers hope to agree minimum wage by Oct. 23

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: