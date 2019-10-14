Nordic and Baltic ministers discuss China, Brexit, Eastern partnership

Brexit, the EU Eastern Partnership programme, and relations with China will be discussed by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Enn Eesmaa on Monday, at a meeting or Nordic and Baltic ministers.

The two-day visit takes place in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday and Monday.

"It has remained unclear whether the UK will leave the European Union with an agreement or without one. The current deadline of Oct. 31 is almost upon us, and Estonia and the European Union are prepared for every eventuality," Eesmaa said.

He also highlighted the discussion on the Eastern Partnership programme. "Cooperation with the Eastern Partners of the European Union is very important for Estonia. We are doing our bit to keep the topics important for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova on the agenda of the other Member States as well," Eesmaa said.

On Sunday, the colleagues will exchange their thoughts on current European Union topics and Brexit. On Monday, discussions will focus on recent political developments, the EU Eastern Partnership programme, China, and a possible EU Global Sanction Regime.

Eesmaa also visited the Estonian House in Stockholm on Sunday, where he met with children attending the school, and members of the community.

The purpose of the regular meetings of the Nordic and Baltic chairmen of the foreign affairs committees is to discuss the current regional and international topics. The next meeting of the chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of NB8 will take place in Estonia during the first six months of 2020.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!