Müller addresses accusations of meddling in politics

Governor of the Bank of Estonia Madis Müller responded to accusations of having meddled in politics over the planned pension reform.

"If we are talking about important economic policy matters, it is the central bank's lawful task to offer advice, even if the matter is at the heart of active political debate," Müller tweeted.

Chairman of the Isamaa party Helir-Valdor Seeder sharply criticized the central bank's pension reform press release and briefing and found it resembles political activity.

"To be frank, it remains unclear why the Bank of Estonia issued a press statement that included no analysis, with the analysis — as far as I can understand — expected in November. This makes it look like we have a new party in Estonia that meddles in daily politics and issues press releases," Seeder said in an interview to ERR.

The Bank of Estonia on Monday presented its initial effects analysis of the government's mandatory funded pension reform, work on which began as soon as the extent of changes to render the second pillar voluntary became clear. The central bank is set to publish its full analysis in late October.

