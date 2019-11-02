In case you missed it: Monday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Nov. 2

This week proved to be pretty incident-filled, starting with Estonia getting its first ever WRC rally champion, just as parts of the country were damaged by storms, and ending with a new foreign trade and IT minister being found.

Tänak world champion

While Ott Tänak became WRC drivers' champion on Sunday, the celebrations continued into the week, when Tänak's move to Hyundai was finally made official.

Storms leave thousands without power

Storms on Sunday afternoon left tens of thousands of households without power, and one dead, with plenty of discussion on how to deal with similar incidents in the future.

Only a few hundred were left without power by Friday.

FSA start misdemeanor proceedings against Swedbank

Estonia's financial supervisory authority launched misdemeanor proceedings against Estonia's branch of Swedbank, following revelations earlier in the year that hundreds of millions in potentially illicit funds may have passed through the bank's portals.

Ratas in New York

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas was in New York during the week, meeting with business chiefs, representatives of the Estonian community there, politicians, and the UN Secretary-General.

Mary Kross case wound up

Filmmaker and activist Mary Kross had her court hearing into wasting police time terminated, at the direction of the prosecutor's office. The reason given was a lack of public interest, though many have questioned whether it really was not of public interest. Kross does not have to plead guilty as a result, but she does have to cough up €3,000 to the Estonian state.

Immigration quota unchanged

Estonia's immigration quota for 2020 remains unchanged at 1,314. The quote concerns third country citizens from outside the EU and a few other countries.

British star of satire to perform in Tallinn

John Cleese, of Monty Python and Fawlty Towers fame, is coming to Tallinn next May, with his one-man show "Last Chance to See Me Before I Die".

LGBT+ Tartu protest attracts counter protest

Following announcements that youth groups were organizing an event for LGBT+ people in Tartu, protestors gathered in the city's town hall square, many of them representatives of the coalition's EKRE. A large counter protest assembled too, however, with even cafes and other businesses bedecking their premises with rainbow flags and similar.

Third foreign trade and IT minister since April chosen from ranks of non-politicians

The suspense as to who would be the new foreign trade and IT minister, replacing Kert Kingo who quit last week, finally came to an end, when EKRE appointed Kaimar Karu, something of an unknown hithterto. Karu has had a long career in IT, but is not a politician.

Postimees editor quits

Speaking of politics, editor-in-chief at daily Postimees stepped down Friday in the interests of maintaining peace in its newsroom, prompting many to speculate he was ousted.

Paras come to Estonia

Finally, the largest ever military parachute jump took place at Nurmsi airfield in central Estonia on Friday, involving Britain's famed Parachute Regiment as well as Kaitseliit (Defence League) volunteers who had been to the U.K. for training. The jump was part of the ongoing, Europe-wide NATO Operation Tractable.

