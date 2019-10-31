ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mary Kross false evidence court hearing terminated ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mary Kross.
Mary Kross. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Court proceedings against Mary Kross, an American filmmaker and activist who was charged with providing false evidence to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), have been terminated on the grounds of lack of public interest.

State prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold made the request, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, quoting investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress, a request which both court and Kross's counsel agreed with.

The termination does not require any admission of guilt, though it presupposes that the act as charged had been committed, it is reported.

Kross claimed that she had been attacked on Stroomi Beach in North Tallinn in November 2018, while walking her dog. Kross said that two men had thrown rocks at her and the dog, injuring the latter, and shouted abuse in English, including exhortations to return to where she came from.

PPA investigations yielded no evidence that Kross, who is married to Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross , had been in the area at the time she claimed, and a criminal investigation was then launched.

The hearing was first scheduled for August, at Harju County Court, and was postponed twice, to October. Kross appeared at the hearing via a video link and used an interpreter.

Prosecutor Jaanhold requested the criminal proceedings be terminated under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure: "Since there is no public interest and no great guilt."

Kross has been ordered to pay costs of €3,000 within a six month period.

Kross agreed to the prosecutor's request for termination, as did her lawyer, Oliver Nääs.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

harju county courtppaprosecutor's officemary krossmary jordanmary kross stroomi beach case
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:40

September retail turnover up 4 percent on year

10:14

Tänak praises Hyundai driver as possible new teammate

09:59

Mary Kross false evidence court hearing terminated

09:26

Bears, cheap import goods troubling beekeepers

08:49

Sleet, rain in forecast on Thursday

08:13

State communications authority to roll out text message warning service

30.10

What the Papers Say: Tänak and Helme's travels and Estonian societal change

30.10

Amendment to try and curb red tape when applying for disability

30.10

Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent

30.10

October industrial confidence indicators down

30.10

Gallery: Winning design chosen for central Tartu parking garage

30.10

Tallinn city government getting rid of Raepress

30.10

Taavet Hinrikus: Estonia's IT reputation neglected

30.10

ERR news chief: No issue with Estonian media content, but funding a worry

30.10

Unemployment fund reserves approaching €1 billion

30.10

Pirita residents demand mobility study from Tallinn

30.10

EKRE to protest youth center LGBT discussion event

30.10

Justice minister: Early release for traitor Simm morally wrong

30.10

Luik meets with French armed forces minister

30.10

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: