ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Documents hint at prosecutor's, judge's indifference in Kross case ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Judge Leili Raedla presided over the preliminary hearing in the Mary Kross case.
Judge Leili Raedla presided over the preliminary hearing in the Mary Kross case. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The district prosecutor and judge in Mary Kross' criminal case couldn't even be bothered to explain in the court file why they terminated the case, and the district prosecutor's actions were inconsistent with regulations set out by Prosecutor General Lavly Perling, weekly Eesti Ekspress writes.

Judge Leili Raedla, who is due to retire in January, was the judge to preside over Kross' criminal case at Harju County Court. Raedla presided over two preliminary hearings, on Aug. 26 and Sept. 9, the paper writes (link in Estonian).

Raedla agreed to terminate Kross' case at a hearing on Oct 31. In the minutes of the hearing, she promised to issue a motivated court ruling at 1:30 p.m. that same day.

The judge did draw up the promised ruling, but it did not include the court's reasoning regarding either the insignificance of Kross' guilt or the lack of public interest.

Since 2016, a regulation issued by Prosecutor General Lavly Perling has been in place according to which public interest always exists in cases of crimes against justice.

In cases that are contrary to Perling's regulation, which Kross' false testimony clearly was, the prosecutor should justify their position in writing.

District Prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold, who took over the Kross case from Natalja Lebed, who started work in another field, filed a written request with the court on Oct. 31 to terminate Kross' criminal case with a nolo contendere plea and fine of €3,000, due to a lack of public interest and little guilt. The prosecutor did not explain, however, why there was a lack of public interest in the case or why the defendant's guilt was small.

Alleged attack

This June, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office took the criminal case against Kross to court as according to the charges, the defendant lied about an alleged attack on her at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach.

Kross, the wife of MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, was charged with providing false statements. Kross claimed that she was attacked at Stroomi Beach on Nov. 27, 2018, by two unknown men who threw rocks at her.

According to a post that began circulating on social media, the attackers had told Kross to "go home." The description of the alleged attack also noted that the attackers were wearing EKRE insignia. 

The criminal investigation into the incident revealed that Kross was not in the park by Stroomi Beach at the time the attack was alleged to have occurred.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

harju county courtcourt casesmary kross
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:16

Electronic registration of construction site workers could become mandatory

14:49

TS Laevad installs automated external defibrillators on its ferries

14:13

Party funding watchdog fines Estonian Greens again

13:48

Tartu increases land tax to fund city improvements

13:16

Survey: 42 percent of residents feel effects of increased cost of living

12:44

Tiiu Järviste suspected of money laundering, attempted embezzlement

12:12

Health board wants companies to vaccinate Ukrainian workers against measles

11:47

EU ministers discuss gender equality, labor law at Brussels meeting

11:24

More new teachers needed to fill places of those retiring

11:09

LHV carried out no market stabilization transactions for Coop Pank Tuesday

10:56

Taxes from international students and graduates in work exceed €10 million

10:35

Helme doesn't attend president's meetings with parliamentary party chairs

10:14

Family of five died in Tartu house fire Updated

10:10

Paper: Documents hint at prosecutor's, judge's indifference in Kross case

09:43

Russian-speakers, Ukrainians, Finns needed to fill civil service vacancies

09:21

Oil shale ash status change reduces hazardous waste by nine million tons

08:54

Minister of Defence discusses security and e-governance on UAE visit

08:30

Party ratings: EKRE's support remains at year low

10.12

Finance Committee sends 2020 state budget bill to final reading

10.12

Prosecutors seeking long sentence, expulsion for alleged mob group leader

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: