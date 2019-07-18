Mary Kross to appear in court next month

Mary Kross, the wife of Reform Party MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, is to appear before Harju County Court on Aug. 26 in connection with giving false testimony to police alleging that she was attacked, daily Postimees writes.

The North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) filed charges against Kross in late June.

According to the statement of charges, Kross, 49, knowingly gave false testimony, alleging that she fell victim to an attack in the Stroomi Beach area in Tallinn.

Kross claimed that on Nov. 27, 2018, she had been attacked in Stroomi Beach Park, where two men had thrown large rocks at her.

A criminal investigation was launched, in the course of which it was proven that Kross had not been in the area at the time of the attack.

According to Northern District Prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold, although the defendant has not explained her reasons for providing false testimony, according to the assessment of the Prosecutor's Office, it has been proven that Kross provided false testimony.

"All gathered evidence indicates that the accused was not in the area at the time when, according to her own account, rocks were being thrown at her in the park near Stroomi Beach," Jaanhold said.

Kross has told the public that despite the absence of proof, the attack nevertheless took place.

If found guilty, she may face a pecuniary punishment or up to three years in prison.

