ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Victim of alleged racist incident charged with giving false evidence ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Mary Jordan with Eerik-Niiles Kross.
Mary Jordan with Eerik-Niiles Kross. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Mary Kross, wife of Reform Party MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, is facing charges for giving false evidence concerning an incident at Tallinn's Stroomi beach in November last year. Kross at the time reported that two men had thrown rocks at her. The story was first published by entrepreneur Karoli Hindriks in an opinion piece and at the time quickly gained traction on social media.

The North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has filed against Mary Kross, for giving false evidence.

According to the statement of charges, Kross, 49, knowingly gave false testimony, alleging that she fell victim of an attack.

Kross claimed that the attack took place on Nov. 27, 2018 as she was walking her dog in Tallinn's Stroomi beach area. Kross, herself American, said that she spoke English on the phone, which prompted two men nearby to throw rocks at her and shout, "Go home, foreigner, go home."

One of the men wore a t-shirt with the logo of the Conservative Party of Estonia (EKRE) on it, Kross claimed.

The police investigated the incident, but did not find any evidence supporting Kross' claims. Video recordings from security cameras in the area did not indicate that Kross had driven to the beach, and the location of her mobile phone at the time did not corroborate her allegations, either.

According to district prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold, there is sufficient proof to charge Kross with giving false evidence. "All evidence gathered indicates that the accused was not in the area at the time," Jaanhold said.

The story gained traction in late November 2018, when entrepreneur Karoli Hindriks posted a story on her social media page alleging that an American woman, who Hindriks said was a friend, had been out walking her dog in Tallinn and speaking on her phone, presumably in English. Two Estonian men supposedly threw rocks at both the woman and the dog, injuring both, while exhorting the victim to go home, again in English. Hindriks stated that the alleged victim related the incident to her in a phone call.

Kross reportedly went to the PPA a day after Hindriks' social media post. The ensuing investigation, including security camera footage analysis, mobile phone analysis, witness statements and interviews with the alleged victim gave nothing to suggest a legitimate case, authorities said at the time.

In light of the incident, police recommended at the time people ensure that information including anecdotes of this kind is true and accurate, before sharing it on social media.

Hindriks' opinion piece, entitled "Estonia has become angry," appeared in online magazine Estonian World on Dec. 16 last year and gained traction on Facebook very quickly. Hindriks later removed the original social media post.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

karoli hindriksstroomi beachmary jordan krossfalse evidence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
26.06

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

26.06

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

26.06

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

26.06

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

26.06

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

26.06

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

26.06

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

Opinion
27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Estonia should leave Council of Europe, says EKRE chairman

27.06

Thousands of ID cards not properly deactivated due to software glitch

27.06

Peeter Roosma appointed European Human Rights Court judge for Estonia

Business
25.06

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

25.06

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

23.06

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

21.06

Nordica closing further routes, leaving commercial risk to LOT

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
27.06

Victim of alleged racist incident charged with giving false evidence

27.06

British fighters scrambled twice on same day to intercept Russian jets

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Estonia should leave Council of Europe, says EKRE chairman

27.06

Thousands of ID cards not properly deactivated due to software glitch

27.06

Peeter Roosma appointed European Human Rights Court judge for Estonia

27.06

Nordica to get new CEO, aims include consolidation, new business strategy

27.06

Traitor Deniss Metsavas opens up to American magazine The Atlantic

27.06

Estonian delegation leaves PACE session in protest

26.06

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

26.06

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

26.06

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

26.06

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

26.06

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

26.06

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

26.06

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

26.06

Levikom announces bond emission, plan to go public within five years

26.06

Russia playing Council of Europe against EU, says political scientist

26.06

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: