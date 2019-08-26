ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mary Kross alleged false testimony hearing pushed back to September ({{commentsTotal}})

Mary Kross.
Mary Kross. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Harju County Court has pushed back its preliminary hearings in the Mary Kross alleged false testimony case.

Kross, wife of Reform Party MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, was due to appear in court on Monday.

Kross, a U.S. citizen and noted filmmaker, sometimes referred to in the media as Mary Jordan, faced charges that she knowingly gave false testimony, alleging that she was victim of an attack in the Stroomi Beach area in North Tallinn in late November last year, where two assailants threw rocks at her and her dog.

Kross's story first appeared in social media, initially not giving her name. Kross also said the alleged assailants were wearing clothes decorated with logos of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) or something similar.

However, a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) investigation later found there was no evidence Kross had been in the area at the time of the alleged attack.

Harju County Court has permitted a two-week delay to Monday, Sept. 9, to allow for procedural issues, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. The case was posted with the court by the Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

"All gathered evidence indicates that the accused was not in the area at the time when, according to her own account, rocks were being thrown at her in the park near Stroomi Beach," state prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold said in July, when the court hearing was first announced.

Mary Kross, represented by Oliver Nääs, who also represented Edgar Savisaar in a long-running corruption case, has maintained that the attack did indeed take place as she described it.

The PPA recently said it investigates up to 100 false testimony cases per year, with a conviction rate of about one in three cases. A conviction would be followed by either a fine or a jail sentence of up to three years.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

harju county courtcourt casesmary krossstroomirand beach case


