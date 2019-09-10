Mary Kross Stroomi beach hearing put back to October

The preliminary hearing into alleged false evidence given by Mary Kross to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is to take place at Harju County Court in October, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Mary Kross, filmmaker and activist wife of Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, is charged with having made false statements to the PPA after saying she had been attacked by two men on Tallinn's Stroomi beach in November 2018.

Kross, sometimes referred to in the media as Mary Jordan, said that the men had pelted her and her dog with stones, injuring the latter, and exhorted her to return home. At least one of the assailants had been wearing a Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) t-shirt, she said.

The story first appeared on social media, with Kross not named at that point. However, PPA investigations revealed no evidence of the attack or even that Kross had been in the area at the time of the alleged attack.

Prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold said that although Kross had not explained why she made the statements, the prosecutor's office was satisfied with the proof that false evidence had been given.

"All the evidence gathered suggests that at the time the accused claimed to have been attacked in the park at Stroomi beach, she was not present at all in the area," Jaanhold said.

Kross has stuck by her story. The penal code would prescribe either a fine or imprisonment of up to three years in the event of a conviction.

The hearing had been originally scheduled for late August.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!